Remove Facebook's Zuckerberg, Sandberg over political ads - Soros
Feb. 18, 2020 10:50 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FB, TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor116 Comments
- In a letter to the Financial Times, billionaire George Soros is calling for the removal of Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg from leadership at Facebook (FB +1.5%), citing the company's stance on political ads.
- The company doesn't need to wait for regulations to stop accepting political ads until after the November election, Soros says, and he suggests that in any doubt Facebook could err on the side of caution and refuse to publish - though he thinks it's unlikely that Facebook would follow that course.
- He points to "some kind of mutual assistance arrangement with Donald Trump" that would help him get re-elected.
- Facebook has taken an opposite stance from Twitter (TWTR +1.5%), which has banned political ads on its platform.