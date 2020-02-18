Qualcomm unveils X60 5G chips

Qualcomm (QCOM -1.4% ) introduces its new X60 modem chips, the first to aggregate signals across the frequencies in both types of 5G networks.

QCOM says the X60 is the first to offer carrier aggregation, which allows telecoms to send data over multiple wireless spectrum bands at once for faster speeds.

The company designs the chips but outsources the manufacturing. Qualcomm didn't name its 5nm process partners, but Reuters sources identified Samsung and TSMC.

Qualcomm will start sending out X60 samples to customers in Q1, and the chips should show up in premium smartphones early next year.