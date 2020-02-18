Union Gaming sees Universal Entertainment riding out slowdown

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on Universal Entertainment (OTC:UETMF) despite the slowdown in Asian gaming.

"We are cautiously lowering our IR estimates in 1Q20 and to a lesser extent in 2Q20 to account for an overall subdued gaming environment due to the coronavirus outbreak in China and Asia Pacific," updates analyst John DeCree.

DeCree forecasts ¥2.4B in Q1 vs. ¥4.4B prior and ¥3.9B in Q2 vs. ¥6.0B prior. However, he thinks any disruption to Okada Manila is transitory and estimates for the amusement equipment business remain mostly unchanged.

DeCree thinks the buybacks ordered up by Universal is the best use of capital by the company and should provide solid support for shares.