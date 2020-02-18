Alliance Data loses a bull

JMP Securities analyst David Scharf downgrades Alliance Data Systems (ADS -2.4% ) to Market Perform from Market Outperform as shares look fairly valued.

Holds "less conviction" in the company's near-term portfolio growth targets.

Scharf has "broader questions about the longer-term durability, competitive positioning, and yield outlook of many of the company’s newer and faster-growing retail clients."

Scharf's recommendation is more optimistic than the Bearish Quant rating; before the downgrade, the Sell-Side average rating was Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 11 Neutral).

In the past six months, ADS has declined 32% vs. the information technology sector median performance of +16%.