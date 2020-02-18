CFRA keeps the brakes on Advance Auto Parts

CFRA sizes up Advance Auto Parts (AAP +6.2% ) after the retailer's Q4 earnings report, which featured a bottom line beat.

"Revenue rose 0.4% to $2.11B (slightly below consensus) and same-store sales were up only 0.1% (vs. the 1.0% consensus), but AAP did an excellent job on the cost side as adjusted operating income margin expanded 106 bps to 7.1%. It appears that the improvement was largely driven by a reduction in AAP's total store count, which fell by 1.4% yr/yr to 5,037," updates analyst Garrett Nelson.

Nelson keeps a Hold rating in place on Advance Auto Parts, saying the firm prefers auto aftermarket names with greater growth prospects with AAP continuing to lose market share and sitting as largely a cost cutting story.