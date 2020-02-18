SoftBank invests $2.5B for Vision Fund 2

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) has invested $2.5B of its own money into investments since October and could invest another $2.5B, according to Reuters sources.

Last week, SoftBank head Masayoshi Son said the company could spend a couple of years putting money into a bridge fund to build a portfolio that could draw in more Vision Fund 2 investors.

The tech giant had targeted a $108B fundraiser for the second Vision Fund, but last week said the launch was delayed due to investor concerns about the first fund's performance.

Last year, the Vision Fund took hits from Uber's IPO stumbled and the failed debut and resulting bailout of WeWork.