Oil, energy stocks hit again on renewed coronavirus concerns

The energy sector (XLE -1.6% ) is today's weakest performer - again - widening its Q1 loss so far to 11.3% vs. a 4.2% quarter-to-date gain in the S&P 500, as "risk aversion has returned to the markets."

The group's lagging performance comes alongside a retreat in the price of crude oil, which is being pressured by concerns over the impact on oil demand from the coronavirus outbreak; WTI March crude -0.8% to $51.63/bbl, April Brent -0.9% to $57.15/bbl.

Also, OPEC+ still has shown no sign of reacting to the virus-related slump in demand by making additional production cuts.

Three more indications of falling global growth expectations: Moody's lowered China's 2020 GDP growth forecast to 5.2% from 5.8%, new car registrations in the European Union fell 7.4% Y/Y in January, and Apple said it would miss quarterly revenue guidance due to weakened demand in China.

Among notable oil and gas movers: BKR -4.3% , SLB -3.8% , HAL -3% , PXD -3.3% , XEC -2.3% , DVN -2.9% , CXO -2.2% , NBL -2.3% , MRO -2.4% , XOM -1.8% , PSX -1.8% .

