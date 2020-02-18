Garmin Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GRMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.