Brickell Biotech up 90% on resolution of license dispute, capital raise

Thinly traded nano cap Brickell Biotech (BBI +89.7% ) jumps on a 21x surge in volume in reaction to the settlement of a dispute related to the license agreement for sofpirononium bromide, a compound the company is developing for the potential treatment of hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating, especially in the underarm area).

Under the terms of the settlement with Bodor Laboratories and Dr. Nicholas Bodor, the company has agreed to pay $1.0M upfront, up to $2.5M in milestones ($1.0M in cash and $1.5M in stock) and a low single-digit royalty related to a newly filed patent application. It also modified the percent of certain sublicensing income Bodor may receive in the future.

Separately, Brickell has inked a $2M stock purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC. at $1.285 per share (includes pre-funded warrants) and an additional agreement for the purchase of up to $28M of stock over 36 months.