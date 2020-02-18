General Mills updates on FY20 outlook, coronavirus impact

General Mills (GIS -0.5% ) back its prior guidance before delivering a talk at the CAGNY conference in Orlando.

The company anticipates FY20 organic sales growth of 1% to 2%.

Constant-currency adjusted operating profit is expected to increase 2% to 4% during the fiscal year. Constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS is expected to increase 3% to 5% vs. +5% consensus.

Coronavirus update: "Nearly half of our company-owned Häagen-Dazs shops in Greater China have been temporarily closed, and the remaining shops are operating under severely restricted hours. For context, the Greater China region represents approximately 4 percent of General Mills net sales, of which approximately 40 percent are net sales from Häagen-Dazs shops and other foodservice outlets. Because of the evolving nature of the situation, we are not able to quantify the financial impact of the outbreak on our fiscal 2020 results at this time."

