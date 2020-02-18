Zscaler +3.4% on analyst optimism before earnings

Needham expects Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) to report a "modest" beat-and-raise despite the "tough comps."

Analyst Alex Henderson is confident in the delivery of revenue growth but is less sure about how the stock will react to the report.

Needham maintains a Strong Buy rating and $89 price target.

More action: Cowen sees "strong" results but notes that the current valuation leaves "little room for error."

The firm sees ZS as a top pick and "one of the best ways to play the secular shift of security to the cloud."

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating and $70 price target.

Zscaler will report earnings on February 20.