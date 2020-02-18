JELD-WEN slips 9% post Q4 results

JELD-WEN (JELD -9.9% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 1.8% Y/Y to $1.07B, unfavorably impacted by sequential weakness in Australia residential new construction demand and foreign currency.

Revenue by segments: North America $642.2M (+3.1% Y/Y); Europe $290.4M (-3.8% Y/Y); and Australasia $135.7M (-18.7% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 180 bps to 18.8%; and operating margin declined by 130 bps to 3.5%.

Adj. EBITDA declined by 15.9% Y/Y to $89.2M; and margin declined by 137 bps to 8.4%, reflecting core margin reduction in North America and Australasia.

Net cash provided by operating activities FY19 was $302.7M, compared to $219.7M a year ago; and Free cash flow was $166.5M.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue growth 1% to 4%; Adj. EBITDA $450M to $495M; and Capex $135M to $155M.

