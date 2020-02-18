Vodafone, TI offer rivals access to ease tower deal - Reuters

Vodafone (VOD +3.7% ) and Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIAJF) offered rivals infrastructure access in order to ease antitrust worries about a plan to create Italy's largest mobile tower firm, Reuters reports.

A document shows that Inwit - the tower unit 60% owned by Telecom Italia - would make about 630 sites available in towns with more than 35,000 people, providing for current and future fixed and mobile telephony from rivals, according to the report.

The two companies last summer had announced a plan for Vodafone to transfer its Italian towers to Inwit, and that it and TIM would hold 37.5% each and equal governance rights in the bigger Inwit.