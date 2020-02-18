SolarEdge Technologies Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+98.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $413.78M (+56.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SEDG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.