Susquehanna expects FedEx to break out of its rut

Susquehanna thinks the new $94M stake in FedEx (FDX -1.1% ) disclosed by ValueAct could help support shares from any further drops.

"We believe ValueAct's collaborative approach with management could lead to a number of shareholder-friendly actions over the coming years that could break FDX shares out of their deep rut of the last 12-18 months," writes analyst Bascome Majors.

Majors points out that FedEx actions could include a plan to reduce the North America cost structure, portfolio adjustments with underperforming assets like European operation or a CEO succession update.

Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on FDX and price target of $145 vs. the average sell-side PT of $164.88.