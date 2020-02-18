Apple AirTags launching in Q3?

Noted Apple (AAPL -2.6% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the company's system-in-package partners to ramp production of the ultra-wideband chip for its Tile competitor in Q2 or Q3.

The item-tracker device lets users locate tagged items like car keys or wallets using the iOS Find My app.

The product, nicknamed AirTag, was first rumored to be in the works last April.

Kuo says the supply chain will produce tens of millions of units by year's end.

The timing suggests AirTags could appear at the fall launch event.

Post updated with additional background information.