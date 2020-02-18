Gold breaks past $1,600 for first time since 2013

Gold futures (GLD +1.3% ) climb to their highest levels since 2013, as continued concerns over the coronavirus pressure stocks and spark demand for safe-haven assets including gold and U.S. Treasurys.

Comex April gold +1.3% to $1,607.60/oz., the highest intraday level for a most-active contract since April 2013, while March silver +2.4% to $18.17/oz.

"There is a good set-up for gold going into this and next week on the $1,600+ breakout and swing point," Peter Spina at GoldSeek.com tells MarketWatch, adding that the swing past $1,600 could lead to prices moving much higher, "with $1,700-$1,900 coming in play over the coming months."

The latest of "many positives," Spina says, is that "now 100% of the U.S . Treasury yield curve is now negative yielding, if you now take inflation into account. Negative real yields with a falling rates is more fuel to gold prices heading, eventually, to record highs" in U.S. dollar terms.

Among big movers in the sector: NEM +3.2% , GOLD +3.1% , AU +4.4% , KGC +3.2% , AUY +5% , GFI +9.1% , HMY +5.9% , SBGL +5.9% , IAG +3.5% , WPM +4.6% , AG +6.8% , EXK +4.8% , FSM +4.7% .

