TransUnion guides strong on 2020 non-GAAP EPS

TransUnion's (TRU +0.3% ) 2020 guidance for adjusted EPS exceeds consensus, though its expectations for revenue falls short of the average analyst estimate.

For the full year, TransUnion's EPS guidance of $3.14-$3.18 exceeds the consensus estimate of $3.12; revenue guidance of $2.857B-$2.872B trails consensus of $2.88B.

Sees 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $1.141B-$1.151B, up 8%-9% Y/Y.

Guidance for Q1 adjusted EPS of 69 cents-70 cents lines up with the average analyst estimate of 69 cents; sees Q1 revenue of $681M-$685M, better than the $677.5M consensus.

Sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $261M-$264M, up 9-10% from a year earlier.

Q4 adjusted EPS of 75 cents beat the consensus of 72 cents and increased from 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $685.6M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $674.2M and rose 12% from a year earlier.

President and CEO Chris Cartwright emphasizes the company's investments in innovation and critical capabilities.

"Today, we also announced an accelerated technology investment in infrastructure, platform, and processes that allow us to increasingly refactor our applications to be more secure, reliable, and performant by leveraging a hybrid public-private cloud approach," he said.

