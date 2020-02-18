Ultra Clean Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $272.24M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UCTT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.