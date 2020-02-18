Rosneft subsidiary sanctioned by U.S. for Maduro support

The Trump administration says it is sanctioning Rosneft's (OTCPK:RNFTF) trading unit for its role in propping up Venezuela's Pres. Maduro and the country's oil sector as well as actively evading U.S. sanctions.

"Rosneft Trading and its president brokered the sale and transport of Venezuelan crude oil," U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says. "The United States is determined to prevent the looting of Venezuela's oil assets by the corrupt Maduro regime."

The action freezes U.S.-held assets of the Geneva-based trading unit of the Russian firm and its chairman and president Didier Casimiro.