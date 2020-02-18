General Mills to push cereal innovation

General Mills (GIS -0.3% ) made it clear during its CAGNY presentation today that cereal is still a big part of the company's plans.

"Our strategy to drive continued cereals growth is centered on launching compelling innovation that offers taste, convenience and health benefits, while investing in brand building," stated CEO Jeff Harmening.

New cereal releases from General Mills include Blueberry Cheerios, GoodBelly probiotic cereal and premium Morning Summit cereal that will list at $13 per box.

U.S. cereal sales were flat last year after several years of declines.