Palladium pops to new record high despite Chinese auto disruption
Feb. 18, 2020
- Nymex palladium futures soar to yet another record, +5.4% to $2,442.20/oz., extending its YTD advance to nearly 28%.
- The move comes despite shutdowns and delays at auto factories in China, with demand for the metal surging as auto regulators tighten emissions regulations in China and Europe.
- "It's the most dysfunctional market I've ever seen in my life," says Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer, adding that if palladium keeps growing more expensive, it will force car manufacturers to electrify their vehicle fleets faster than previously planned.
- Supply has not kept pace with consumption because palladium is typically produced as a byproduct of platinum, and miners are wary of flooding the weaker platinum market with excess material, causing palladium prices to spike and providing a windfall for a few South African miners such as Sibanye Gold (SBGL +5.9%) that dominate production of palladium and its sister metals.
- Global demand for palladium will exceed production by 1.9M oz. in 2020, Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPY) forecast in its annual report yesterday.
