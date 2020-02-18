Apple's iPhone SE successor hits delay - NAR

Apple (AAPL -2.6% ) will likely miss its schedule for mass producing the lower-cost iPhones due to the coronavirus impact, according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

Inventories of existing iPhone models could remain low through April or longer.

Mass production of the iPhone SE successor was supposed to start by the end of this month, but the start date could now be pushed back into March.

Apple wants to release the low-cost model this spring to build sales ahead of the fall iPhone launches.

Sources say iPhone suppliers in China are currently operating at 30-50% capacity on average.