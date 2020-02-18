Stocks extend decline as virus fears run down supplier chain

U.S. stocks continue to fall after Apple warned that sales would miss forecasts due to the effects of the coronavirus.
Treasurys, gold, and the U.S. dollar rise.
S&P 500 falls 0.6%, the Nasdaq slips 0.4%, and the Dow loses 0.8%, with Apple (-2.7%), Goldman Sachs (-2.2%), and Dow Inc. (-2.6%) taking the biggest hits among DJIA components.
Apple suppliers fall in the aftermath of the announcement — Skyworks Solutions (-1.9%), Qorvo (-2.8%), and Broadcom (-2.4%).
By S&P 500 sector, energy (-1.3%) and financials (-1.2%) led the decline, while utilities (+0.8%) and communication services (+0.1%) were the only sectors on the rise.
10-year Treasury yield falls 4 basis points to 1.55%.
Gold breaks the $1,600 mark, climbing 1.2% to $1,605.10 per ounce.
Crude oil slips 0.9% to $51.60 per barrel.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.4%, the FTSE 100 slid 0.7%, the DAX sank 0.8%, and the CAC 40 slipped 0.5%.
The U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.3% to 99.33.