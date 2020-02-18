Seeking Alpha

Stocks extend decline as virus fears run down supplier chain

|By: , SA News Editor

U.S. stocks continue to fall after Apple warned that sales would miss forecasts due to the effects of the coronavirus.

Treasurys, gold, and the U.S. dollar rise.

S&P 500 falls 0.6%, the Nasdaq slips 0.4%, and the Dow loses 0.8%, with Apple (-2.7%), Goldman Sachs (-2.2%), and Dow Inc. (-2.6%) taking the biggest hits among DJIA components.

Apple suppliers fall in the aftermath of the announcement — Skyworks Solutions (-1.9%), Qorvo (-2.8%), and Broadcom (-2.4%).

By S&P 500 sector, energy (-1.3%) and financials (-1.2%) led the decline, while utilities (+0.8%) and communication services (+0.1%) were the only sectors on the rise.

10-year Treasury yield falls 4 basis points to 1.55%.

Gold breaks the $1,600 mark, climbing 1.2% to $1,605.10 per ounce.

Crude oil slips 0.9% to $51.60 per barrel.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.4%, the FTSE 100 slid 0.7%, the DAX sank 0.8%, and the CAC 40 slipped 0.5%.

The U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.3% to 99.33.