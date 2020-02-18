Macy's falls after S&P cuts to junk level

S&P Global Ratings cuts Macy's (M -3% ) to a BB+ issuer default rating from BBB-.

"We see considerable execution risks as the company attempts to improve its position in the challenging department store sector. Profitability under the plan is weaker than our prior expectation," warns S&P.

The outlook from the ratings agency on Macy's is Stable on its view that the department store chain will continue to manage financial leverage by using free cash flow and proceeds from asset sales to reduce debt and keep its debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 3X or less.