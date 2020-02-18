Genuine Parts Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.7B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.