Oil workers brush off court decision ruling strike at Petrobras as illegal

Brazil's FUP oil workers federation says it will maintain a strike against Petrobras (PBR -1.1% ) in defiance of a labor court that ruled the strike was illegal and politically motivated.

Brazil's Superior Labor Court also authorized Petrobras to take disciplinary action against workers and their unions, allowing for them to be fined as much as 500K reais/day (~$115K) if the strike continues.

The union says 21K workers are participating in the strike, affecting operations at 11 refineries and 57 platforms, among other installations.

The FUP says workers are striking against Petrobras' closure of the loss-making Fafen-PR fertilizer plant, and more broadly against the company's $20B-$30B divestment plan.