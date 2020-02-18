IMAX Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.4M (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IMAX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.