SiteOne Landscape up 7% post Q4 results beat

SiteOne Landscape (SITE +7.3% ) reported Q4 net sales growth of 13% Y/Y to $535M, and organic daily sales increased by 8%.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 44 b ps to 31.8%; and operating margin improved by 70 bps to 0.8%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 22.6% Y/Y to $22.2M; and margin expanded by 35 bps to 4.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities improved 82% to $66.4M.

Net debt to Adj. EBITDA for the last twelve months was 2.6 times compared to 3.2 times at year end 2018.

Company completed 10 acquisitions during the year with ~$100M in trailing twelve months net sales.

Company expect good acquisition activity in 2020 along with a higher average revenue per acquired company, both supporting an increase in acquired TTM sales and EBITDA versus 2019.

FY20 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA to be in the range of $213M to $228M, representing year-over-year growth of 6%-13%.

