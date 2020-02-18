Allison Transmission Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-23.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $596.79M (-7.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ALSN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.