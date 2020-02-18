Shell signs power deal with U.K.'s largest battery storage plant

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) agrees to a multi-year power offtake deal with the 100 MW Minety battery storage project, which will be the largest such facility in the U.K.

Shell and its Limejump subsidiary plan to "optimize" the energy through the use of its virtual power platform which aggregates energy from a network of batteries in the U.K.

China Huaneng Group and China's state-backed CNIC fund are backing the Minety project, which consists of two 50 MW batteries in southwest England.

"Projects like this will be vital for balancing the U.K.'s electricity demand and supply as wind and solar power play bigger roles in powering our lives," says Shell's David Wells.