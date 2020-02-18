Fed's Kaplan talks coronavirus, economy, oil industry

Uncertainty in forecasting the effects from the largely China-based coronavirus outbreak is clouding the outlook for U.S. GDP growth in 2020, wrote Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan in an essay.

"This development will likely mean slower growth in China and risks to the downside for global growth," Kaplan said.

Dallas Fed economists' base case is for 2.0%-2.25% GDP growth this year. On the bright side, the consumer remains strong and trade uncertainties have calmed some.

The Dallas Fed's economists are considering various scenarios for how the virus could affect U.S. and global GDP growth. "At this stage, it is still too soon to predict with confidence the ultimate impact of this virus on the U.S. and global economies," Kaplan wrote.

As for the oil industry, the Dallas Fed economists expect U.S. crude oil production growth of ~0.4M barrels/day in 2020 vs. 0.9M barrels/day growth in 2019 and 2.0M barrels/day in 2018.

As a result of the slower production growth, Kaplan expects the oil industry to continue "restructurings, consolidation where possible, and general belt tightening" this year.

Kaplan, who is a voting member of the Fed's monetary policy-setting committee this year, considers the current 1.50%-1.75% federal funds rate as "roughly appropriate," though that could change depending on how the coronavirus, and other economic developments unfold this year.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, OIH, BGR