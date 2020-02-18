Bausch Health Companies Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 vs. -$0.98 in 4Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.