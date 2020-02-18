Owens Corning Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-18.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (-1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.