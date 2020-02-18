Amplats 2019 earnings soared; CEO to step down

Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:AGPPY) says FY 2019 net profit more than doubled thanks to higher platinum prices and steady production, and that CEO Chris Griffith will step down in April.

The miner, which is majority owned by Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY), reported 2019 profit of 18.5B South African rand ($1.24B) vs. 6.9B rand a year earlier, headline earnings jumped to 18.6B rand from 7.6B in the prior year and in line with the company's guidance of 17.55B-19.06B rand, while revenues rose 33% to 99.55B rand.

Anglo says Griffith will step down at its annual general meeting on April 16 after more than seven years at the helm, and expects his successor will be an internal candidate to be named in the near future.