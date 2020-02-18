Copart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $576.07M (+18.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Copart: Material Deceleration On The Horizon