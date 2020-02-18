Community Health Systems Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (-9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.19B (-7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CYH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.