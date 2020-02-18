Wingstop Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.07M (+31.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WING has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.