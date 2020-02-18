The Cheesecake Factory Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $671.79M (+14.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAKE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.