Valmont Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Valmont (NYSE:VMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.84 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $707.9M (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VMI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.