Consumers temper expectations for spending, New York Fed says
Feb. 18, 2020 1:26 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Consumers seem to be getting a little warier on spending in the year ahead, according to the New York Fed Consumer Expectations Household Spending Survey in December.
- Median expected growth in household spending over the next year declined to 2.3% in December 2019 from 2.8% a year earlier, with the decline driven by respondents with a high school education or less.
- Meanwhile, monthly household spending vs. a year ago was a median increase of 2.5% in December 2019, up from 2.3% in December 2018 and the highest reading since April 2015.
- About 62.5% of households in December 2019 reported making at least one large purchase in the last four months vs. 60.7% reported in the year-ago month.