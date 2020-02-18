Osisko Gold Royalties Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.06 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$47.27M (-59.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.