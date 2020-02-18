Williams Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Williams (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (-6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WMB has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.