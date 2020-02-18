R5 Capital warns on Kroger

R5 Capital keeps a Sell rating on Kroger (KR +5.2% ) on its view that Berkshire Hathaway will struggle to change things up for the grocery store operator amid the competitive landscape.

Analysts Scott Mushkin and Matt Siler point to CVS' warning on pharmacy reimbursement pressure and Amazon's emerging grocery format as reasons to be concerned about headwinds.

R5's price target of $19 reps 36% potential downside for shares and is well below the average sell-side PT of $28.80.

Previously: Kroger +6.7% as Berkshire Hathaway reports stake (Feb. 14)