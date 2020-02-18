Intel could sell connectivity unit to MaxLinear - report

Intel (INTC -2% ) is reportedly in talks to sell its connectivity business to MaxLinear (MXL -0.5% ), according to Bloomberg sources:

No deal has been made, and Intel could still decide against a sale.

Last November, Bloomberg reported that Intel had hired a financial advisor for a potential sale of the unit, which makes chips for home internet equipment like routers and gateways.

Intel is working to sell off businesses in areas where the company isn't competitive. Last year, INTC sold its smartphone modem business to Apple for $1B.

