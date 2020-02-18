Walmart rallies right past rare profit miss

Walmart (WMT +1.4% ) trades higher despite missing Q4 comparable sales estimates and the consensus EPS mark.

CFRA analyst Jarrett Nelson notes that while the EPS miss was only the second in 18 quarters for Walmart, investors may have been prepared for the weak mark after Target's disappointing holiday sales update a few weeks ago.

CFRA keeps a Buy rating on Walmart and drops its price target to $130 from $135 to account for a lower FY21 EPS estimate.

Previously: Walmart slips after comparable sales miss (Feb. 18)