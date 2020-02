Agnico Eagle cut at Scotiabank as key mines face challenges

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM -1.3% ) is left out of today's broad gains in gold mining stocks as Scotiabank downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a C$72.92 price target.

Agnico Eagle shares have been mired in the red since issuing disappointing production guidance last Thursday, citing a slower than expected ramp-up at its Nunavut operations in Canada and a more conservative mining plan at LaRonde's West mine in Quebec.

AEM's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.