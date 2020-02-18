Tivity Health Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-24.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $275.15M (+79.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TVTY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.