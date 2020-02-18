PBF Energy cut to Sell at Goldman, seeing limited growth potential

PBF Energy (PBF -6.3% ) plummets after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a six-month price target of $28, cut from $32, seeing limited upside potential after the stock's strong performance over the last six months.

Despite Q4 results that topped Wall Street expectations, Goldman's Neil Mehta sees concerns over the company’s ability to generate free cash flow, significant downside risk to consensus estimates and near-term risk to feedstock costs.

Mehta continues to rate refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC -2.7% ) as a Conviction Buy, and Phillips 66 (PSX -2% ), Par Pacific (PARR -2.1% ) and Valero (VLO +0.1% ) as Buys.

PBF's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.