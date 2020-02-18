Buffett jumps on the ETF train

It's pocket change given the $128B in cash at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), but The Oracle (or, more likely, managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler) dipped toes into a couple of passive ETFs in Q4.

According to Friday's 13F, Berkshire Hathaway owns a combined $25M of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO). Buffett assistant Debbie Bosanek tells Bloomberg the investments are in a company pension plan.

Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas suggests it's not a bad place to park some money and gain a bit more yield than short-dated Treasury paper (VOO yields 1.80%, SPY 1.66%), while having plenty of liquidity should the need arise.